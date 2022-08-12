India calls for de-escalation of Taiwan-China tensions
India said on Friday it opposed any unilateral change to the status quo over Taiwan, in New Delhi's first major comments on the matter since China started military drills around the island it considers its own.
"We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
