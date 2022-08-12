Left Menu

Rajnath meets armed forces personnel who participated in CWG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:07 IST
Rajnath meets armed forces personnel who participated in CWG
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met Indian armed forces personnel who participated in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, calling their performance ''incredible.'' India won 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze medals in the games that took place between July 28 and August 8.

Singh said on Twitter: ''Had a wonderful interaction with the Armed Forces personnel who represented India at the CWG in Birmingham.'' ''They delighted everyone with their incredible performances and made the nation proud with their achievements. Wishing these athletes success in their future endeavours,'' he mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022