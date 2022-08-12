Maha: Man rescued from creek after suicide bid in Thane

Firemen and disaster management cell personnel rescued a 35-year-old man who attempted to commit suicide at a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, an official said.

Gangadhar Jadhav, a resident of Kalwa area, jumped into the creek around 1.45 pm, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Avinash Sawant said.

The local firemen and police personnel were alerted by people in the vicinity and the man was saved before he could drown, he said.

Jadhav had allegedly attempted suicide over some domestic dispute, the official said.

