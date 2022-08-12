Raj: 3 arrested for smuggling bovines

Left Menu

Three people were arrested for allegedly smuggling bovines in a truck from Bharatpur to Haryana, police said on Friday. The three arrested smugglers identified as Tahir Meo 48, Toufiq Meo 30 and residents of Palwal, Haryana and Sabir Meo 24 have been admitted to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur for treatment after suffering injuries while trying to flee, he said.

Three people were arrested for allegedly smuggling bovines in a truck from Bharatpur to Haryana, police said on Friday. Acting on the information of the villagers, police team arrested three smugglers during a blockade in the Nagar police station area on Wednesday at 3:00 am, Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said. The three arrested smugglers identified as Tahir Meo (48), Toufiq Meo (30) and residents of Palwal, Haryana and Sabir Meo (24) have been admitted to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur for treatment after suffering injuries while trying to flee, he said. 12 live bovines have been handed over to Jai Shri Gaushala, the SP said, adding, three cows that were found dead have been buried after post-mortem. One country-made pistol and nine live cartridges were also recovered from the smugglers, police added.

