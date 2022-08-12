Mali says it has paid all its debt arrears since lifting of sanctions

Mali's Finance Ministry said on Friday the West African nation had honoured all its missed debt payments since the lifting of economic and financial sanctions in early July.

Mali missed more than $300 million in bond payments after West African leaders cut the country off from the region's financial markets and the regional central bank in January over a delay in holding elections following a 2020 military coup.

