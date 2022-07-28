Left Menu

Nigeria's natural history museum holds rare collection of West African artefacts

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:30 IST
Nigeria's natural history museum holds rare collection of West African artefacts
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In southwest Nigeria, West Africa's only natural history museum serves as a world-class facility for the conservation of natural resources.

Built-in 1973 as part of the zoology department at Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria's Natural History Museum was left abandoned for over 30 years before it was renovated and reopened in 2011.

Fashioned after the British Museum and the Smithsonian, it has thousands of specimens including plants, archaeological artifacts and animal skins and skulls from around Nigeria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022