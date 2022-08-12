Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) Lawyers representing a few ministers of the ruling Trin'

Lawyers representing ministers of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal who were named respondents in a PIL alleging exponential rise in the assets owned by them and some leaders, prayed before Calcutta High Court on Friday that its earlier order to make Enforcement Directorate (ED) a party in the matter be reconsidered.

Praying before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, the lawyers claimed that there has been no change in circumstances from when the petition was filed for directing the addition of ED as a party in the matter. The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, said that any application for reconsidering its August 8 order to add the ED as a party may be taken up during the hearing of the main matter on September 12, when it is scheduled to be taken up again.

The bench had directed the petitioners, who claimed that there was exponential increase in the assets of some ministers and leaders in West Bengal, to make the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a party in the matter.

The order was passed during hearing of the PIL filed on February, 2017, seeking investigation into the increase in assets of some ministers and leaders between 2011 and 2016.

The CBI and the Income Tax department, apart from the leaders, are respondents in the matter.

