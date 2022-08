BRIEF-AD Ports group Q2 2022 net profit surged 59% year-on-year

Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC :

* AD PORTS GROUP Q2 2022 NET PROFIT SURGED 59% YEAR ON YEAR

* AD PORTS REVENUE GREW BY 35% YOY TO AED 1,242 MILLION DRIVEN BY THE MARITIME AND EC&FZ CLUSTERS

