Northeast Delhi violence: Police approach court for waiver of cost of Rs 15,000

Delhi Police has approached the Court for a waiver of costs of Rs 15,000 in a matter related to the Northeast Delhi violence of 2020. The application has been moved by the Station House Officer (SHO) Gokulpuri. The Court has also called for a compliance report from the DCP in the matter. Additional Sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala said, "As far as a waiver of cost is concerned, since the court had directed for payment of this cost to the accused persons, therefore, unless the accused persons are heard on this point, no order at this stage can be passed."

On the next date of hearing on August 18, 2022, a copy of this application for waiver of cost is supplied to the accused persons, so that they be heard on the aspect of waiver of the cost, the court order of August 8, 2022 reads. The court has called for a compliance report from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) after modifying the earlier order of August 6, 2022 directing the Commissioner of Police to file a compliance report.

The Court ordered that in view of stated facts that DCP is the actual disciplinary and controlling authority, the order dated August 6, 2022 is hereby modified in order to seek enquiry and report thereof from the DCP (North East), rather than worthy Commissioner of Police. It was submitted by the police that DCP is the controlling authority qua IO, SHO and ACPs of North East District and already a report of the conduct of IO has been sent to him. In these circumstances, a compliance report may be sought from the DCP rather than a worthy Commissioner of Police. Waiver of Cost of Rs 15,000 was also sought, on account of the case being a matter of human error.

The Court had called a report from the Commissioner on the issue of recording of statement of police witnesses Constable Vipin and Head Constable Saroj in respect of an incident of February 25, 2020 rather than February 24, 2020. It was submitted by the SHO that the IO should have examined these witnesses in this case in respect of the incident of February 24, 2020. Delhi Police also submitted that it now intends to file a supplementary charge sheet after examining these witnesses in respect of incident of February 24, 2020, in order to correct the record in this case. (ANI)

