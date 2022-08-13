Mathura Bar Association president, secretary suspended from practising in court for 1 year

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has suspended the president and the secretary of the Bar Association of Mathura from practising in court for one year for professional misconduct.

According to an order issued by the disciplinary committee of the Bar Council, the duo -- association president Ajit Teharia and secretary Satyendra Kumar Parihar -- were suspended as they continuously violated orders and directions of the state body.

The Bar Council also took exception to the way 1,200 members of the bar were expelled from the Bar Association of Mathura without informing or seeking permission of the state body.

The suspended members had filed complaints against the duo accusing them of financial mismanagement and irregularities in the election of the association.

Confirming the receipt of the suspension order of the association office-bearers, Officiating President of Mathura Bar Association Sarvesh Kumar Sharma said, ''We will seek advice from the higher committee and general body of the association regarding election for the next term.'' Teharia could not be reached for comment over phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)