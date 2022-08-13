Left Menu

Man gets 7 yr imprisonment under POCSO Act

A 21-year-old man, who raped a minor girl in 2015, was sentenced to seven years by a fast track Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 POCSO court here. According to the police, the accused hailing from Keezhanthoor village in the district took the girl, who was a school student, to a secluded place in an autorickshaw and raped her.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 13-08-2022 09:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 09:34 IST
A 21-year-old man, who raped a minor girl in 2015, was sentenced to seven years by a fast track Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) court here. Special Judge T G Varghese also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, Govindaraj on Friday.

Special Public Prosecutor S S Saneesh said the court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide an amount of Rs 50,000 for the rehabilitation of the 13-year-old victim.

The case was reported under Marayoor police station limit in this hill district in 2015. According to the police, the accused hailing from Keezhanthoor village in the district took the girl, who was a school student, to a secluded place in an autorickshaw and raped her.

