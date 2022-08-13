Left Menu

Two road bridges to Russian occupied territory in Kherson Oblast out of use, UK says

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 11:49 IST
Two road bridges to Russian occupied territory in Kherson Oblast out of use, UK says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The two primary road bridges giving access to the pocket of Russian-occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast are now probably out of use for the purposes of substantial military resupply, British military intelligence said on Saturday.

Even if Russia manages to make significant repairs to the bridges, they will remain a key vulnerability, the UK's Ministry of Defence said. "Ground resupply for the several thousand Russian troops on the west bank is almost certainly reliant on just two pontoon ferry crossing points," the ministry said in an intelligence update.

With their supply chain constrained, the size of any stockpiles Russia has managed to establish on the west bank is likely to be a key factor in the force's endurance, according to the update.

