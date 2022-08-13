Independence Day celebrations begin in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha kicked off the three-day Independence Day celebrations in the state by flagging off a bicycle rally on Saturday.

He also hoisted a high-mast national flag in front of the Civil Secretariat in the presence of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

The chief minister also participated in a programme with school students at Umakanta Academy.

''I appeal to the people to hoist the national flags in their houses from August 13 to 15 to pay respect to the freedom fighters,'' he said.

The state government has set a target of hoisting national flags in 5.37 lakh households as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, aimed at promoting nationalism among the people.

On August 15, the main programme will be held at the Assam Rifles Ground where the chief minister will unfurl the national flag. Governor Satyadeo N Arya will offer flowers at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Circuit House and pay respect at Elvert Ekka Park in Lichubagan.

Security has been beefed up across the northeastern state to observe 75 years of India's Independence, said a senior police officer.

Additional forces have been deployed in strategic areas, while dog squads have been put into service in Agartala to thwart any untoward incident, he said.

''TSR and CRPF jawans have been carrying out special operations in interior areas. There has been no adverse report on the security point of view,'' he added.

A senior BSF officer said the 856-km international border has been put on high alert to ensure peace during the celebrations.

