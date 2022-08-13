Governor lauds Army for organising cycle expedition as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Saturday commended the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 4 Corps Lt Gen D S Rana and GoC of 5 Mountain Division, Major General A K Singh, for organising the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav cycle expedition from Thakurbari in Assam to Balemu in West Kameng district of the state.

Balemu is one of the last villages on the Indo-Bhutan border.

The joint civil-military cycling expedition which was flagged off on Thursday, was organised by Army's Gajraj Corps jointly with SSB, ITBP, civil administrations of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam besides, local cycling enthusiasts.

The governor who was supposed to flag off the event, had to cancel the trip due to technical snag in the helicopter requisitioned and the alternative IAF helicopter which, could not take off due to inclement weather, Raj Bhawan sources said.

Mishra, who initiated the programme to take the festivity of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to the last village on the border, also appreciated the West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki for adding people’s participation in the programme.

The governor wished that the spirit of 75 years of Independence reaches every nook and corner of the state.

“As we remember our freedom struggle and freedom fighters, let us renew our pledge to always uphold national unity so that united we can secure peace and harmony in the nation,” he said.

The unique and first-of-its-kind expedition consisting of 75 participants from the Army (including lady officers) and civil participants, covered 102 km route.

The expedition team traversed through picturesque Assam and pristine Arunachal Pradesh via Misamari, Dhekiajuli, Orang, Rowta, Udalguri, Hatigarh, and Bhairabkund.

