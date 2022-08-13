Left Menu

Security tightened in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 22:31 IST
Security has been beefed up in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations with drones, snipers and policemen in plain clothes deployed for surveillance and vehicles being checked at several places, according to officials.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at many places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to thwart any attempts by militants to disrupt the celebrations, officials said on Saturday.

Policemen in plain clothes have been deployed around the venues of Independence Day functions to keep an eye on suspicious persons, they said.

Random search of vehicles and frisking of people is also being carried out at several places in the Valley, they said.

The main Independence Day function will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over it, the officials said.

Sharpshooters have been deployed at all high-rise buildings around the stadium to prevent any untoward incidents. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have also been deployed, they said.

Human and technical surveillance is being used to ensure that the day passes off peacefully. Drones are being used for aerial surveillance, they added.

''Aerial watch is being maintained in major markets of Srinagar city, looking for miscreants, criminals and subversive elements. Such elements should know that there is an eye above looking for them,'' the Srinagar police said on Twitter.

It also shared aerial pictures of major markets including the city centre of Lal Chowk.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said, full dress rehearsal functions were held across the Valley on Saturday, giving a glimpse of the grand spectacle to unfold on Monday.

In Srinagar, a full dress rehearsal was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium. During the rehearsal, Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole hoisted the tricolour, took salute from the parade commander and contingents, and inspected the parade, he said.

The contingents that participated in the march-past parade included those of police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, CRPF, Sashastra Seema Bal, Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Protection Force, National Cadet Corps, Civil Defence Department besides students from 14 schools of Srinagar, he said.

