President Droupadi Murmu to address the nation on eve of 76th Independence Day

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday on the eve of 76th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 22:59 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday on the eve of 76th Independence Day. Droupadi Murmu was elected President last month.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15. People are enthusiastically taking part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year of India's independence

PM Modi had launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign last month. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of 'jan bhagidari'.

The Prime Minister on Saturday urged citizens of the country to share a photo with the Tiranga on Har Ghar Tiranga website to mark the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. He had also urged the people to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13 and 15 to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. (ANI)

