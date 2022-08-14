Maha CM felicitated in Thane

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-08-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 00:03 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was felicitated in an auditorium in Thane on Saturday.

He was given a citation and a memento at the function attended by Annasaheb More of Akhil Bharatiya Sri Swami Samartha Gurupeeth of Trimbakeshwar and Siddhagiri Math's Kadsiddheswar Swami of Kolhapur.

The memento has engravings of six auto rickshaws with the names of Thane city and towns in the district. It also has pictures of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

Shinde used to drive an autorickshaw in Thane before he joined social service and was subsequently mentored by Dighe, the late Sena stalwart, in politics.

Earlier in the day, Shinde, an MLA from Thane city, and his family members were taken out in a procession.

