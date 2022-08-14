Seven hurt in gun attack on Jewish worshippers' bus in Jerusalem

A gunman wounded seven people aboard a bus carrying Jewish worshippers in Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli authorities and witnesses said, describing the incident as a suspected Palestinian attack. The assailant fled the scene in Jerusalem's Old City, which houses sites holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians and is among areas where Palestinians seek statehood. Israel deems all of Jerusalem its capital - a status not recognized internationally.

The attack took place in the early hours of Sunday, as Jews were leaving Western Wall rites marking the end of the Sabbath. "Jerusalem is our capital city and a tourist center for all religious," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement, adding that Israeli security forces would "restore calm".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)