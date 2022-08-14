Left Menu

MP: Man electrocuted while putting up tricolour on shop

A 45-year-old man died of electrocution while putting up a tricolour on a shop in Madhya Pradeshs Khargone district ahead of the countrys independence day, police said on Sunday. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway, the official added.The countrys 75th independence day will be celebrated on Monday.

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 14-08-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 11:42 IST
MP: Man electrocuted while putting up tricolour on shop
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man died of electrocution while putting up a tricolour on a shop in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district ahead of the country's independence day, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Narmada Road area under Barwaha police station limits, some 80 km from the district headquarters, an official said. The man, identified as Mohan Patel, died while he was putting up the national flag on an iron rod which came in contact with a power supply line on the roof of a building housing the grocery shop, Barwaha police station in-charge Prakash Vaskale said.

He worked as an employee at the grocery shop, owned by local resident Ashok Khandelwal, he said. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway, the official added.

The country's 75th independence day will be celebrated on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022