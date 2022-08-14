Left Menu

Multilayer security in Assam for Independence Day amid boycott call by militants

A multilayer security arrangement has been put in place across parade grounds and other sensitive places in Assam after banned militant groups ULFAI and NSCN called for a boycott of Independence Day celebrations and total shutdown in five states of the Northeast, a top police officer said on Sunday.The Assam Police officer told PTI that they have information on some movements of the insurgent groups in a few districts, mostly in those along the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh.We have got inputs of militant movements in a few districts, mostly in Upper Assam along the inter-state border with Arunachal.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-08-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 12:45 IST
Multilayer security in Assam for Independence Day amid boycott call by militants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A multilayer security arrangement has been put in place across parade grounds and other sensitive places in Assam after banned militant groups ULFA(I) and NSCN called for a ''boycott'' of Independence Day celebrations and a ''total shutdown'' in five states of the Northeast, a top police officer said on Sunday.

The Assam Police officer told PTI that they have information on some movements of the insurgent groups in a few districts, mostly in those along the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh.

''We have got inputs of militant movements in a few districts, mostly in Upper Assam along the inter-state border with Arunachal. The district SPs have been asked to deploy a multi-layered security system in and around the parade grounds in the state,'' he said on condition of anonymity.

Though there is no specific threat input as of now from any part of the state, as ULFA(I) and NSCN(K-YA) have called for a boycott as well as a shutdown, some may try to do ''mischievous acts'' during the celebrations of the Independence Day, the officer said.

The police have identified the sensitive areas and extra precautions have been taken in those locations, he said.

''Night dominations have been ensured by joint teams of security forces across these places. Besides, the regular patrolling has also been intensified,'' he added.

Stating that proper security arrangements have been put in place across the state, the police officer said that a peaceful Independence Day is expected.

''The response to celebrate the 75th Independence Day is overwhelming. People from all walks of life are eagerly waiting for the day to take part in the historic moment. Nobody is concerned about the boycott call,'' he said.

The main Independence Day function in Assam will be held at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in Guwahati.

On August 5, United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland issued a joint statement calling for a ''boycott'' of the Independence Day and a ''total shutdown'' from Sunday midnight till 6 pm on Monday.

ULFA(I) has called for a boycott of the Independence Day celebrations after many years this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022