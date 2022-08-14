Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 14:14 IST
I-day: 20 ITBP personnel honoured with police medals
Twenty Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force personnel have been awarded various service medals, including for bravery, on the occasion of Independence Day.

The decorations include six police gallantry medals, three President's police medal for distinguished service and 11 police medals for meritorious service, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

Those awarded the bravery medals include Assistant Commandants (ACs) Prabhat Mukul Martin Minz and Amit Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector Kuldip Raj, Head Constable Hamesh Kumar and Constables Brahm Chandra and Shakti Kumar.

They have been awarded for undertaking two separate operations against Naxals in Chhattisgarh, the spokesperson said.

In the first offensive, that took place on January 14, 2018, AC Amit Kumar, Head Constable Hamesh Kumar and Constable Shakti Kumar of 38th battalion fought bravely and neutralised a top Maoist commander Gundadhur alias Raju Dantewada. The Naxal leader carried a police bounty of Rs 3 lakh, the spokesperson said.

The second operation took place on June 30, 2020 which was led by AC Minz and had ASI Kuldip Raj and Constable Brahm Chandra in the team. This squad from the 40th battalion of the force apprehended a Naxal commander identified as David alias Umesh/Baliram Uikey, he said.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP is tasked to guard the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and has also been deployed for undertaking armed operations against Left Wing Extremists in Chhattisgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

