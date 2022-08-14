Left Menu

Woman stabbed to death in UP

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 14-08-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 15:53 IST
Woman stabbed to death in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death and injured her two relatives here, police said on Sunday.

They said the accused surrendered before the police after the incident on Saturday night.

Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar said the man, identified as Dilshad of Baheri locality in the Ballia Sadar Kotwali area, barged into the house of his neighbour Armana (27) and killed her after stabbing her with a sharp weapon.

The man also attacked woman's aunt Badru Nisha (56) and uncle Kurban Shah (60), he said, adding they have been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi and their condition is stated to be critical.

After the incident, Dilshad reached Kotwali in Ballia city and surrendered before the police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

According to sources, Dilshad was slapped by the woman following a dispute over some issue a few days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022