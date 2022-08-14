Woman stabbed to death in UP

A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death and injured her two relatives here, police said on Sunday.

They said the accused surrendered before the police after the incident on Saturday night.

Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar said the man, identified as Dilshad of Baheri locality in the Ballia Sadar Kotwali area, barged into the house of his neighbour Armana (27) and killed her after stabbing her with a sharp weapon.

The man also attacked woman's aunt Badru Nisha (56) and uncle Kurban Shah (60), he said, adding they have been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi and their condition is stated to be critical.

After the incident, Dilshad reached Kotwali in Ballia city and surrendered before the police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

According to sources, Dilshad was slapped by the woman following a dispute over some issue a few days ago.

