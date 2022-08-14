Delhi: Absconding gangster arrested after exchange of fire

Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a wanted absconding gangster. According to Delhi Police, absconding gangster Parveen Yadav alias Model, a resident of Samaipur Badli after an exchange of fire. He was nabbed at Chaudhary Jagat Singh Road near Ghitorni Village, Delhi.

Yadav had a reward of Rs 50,000 on any information leading to his arrest in case of shoot-out leading to the killing of a law student and seriously injuring his cousin in their car in 2021 in the area in Delhi's Rohini Delhi. Delhi Police said Parveen Yadav was previously associated with the gangs of Rajesh Bawania, Neetu Dabodia, Ashok Pradhan etc.

According to DCP Special Cell Jasmeet Singh, A team of Special Cell was working for last several days to trace and arrest the absconding gangster Parveen Yadav. But accused, being wanted in many heinous cases including the above murder case kept on frequently changing his hideouts and locations in the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi etc to escape his arrest. Delhi Police gathered the input by deputing the sources and mounting surveillance on the movements of Yadav, his suspected hideouts and persons who were providing him logistic support during that period.

Police got input that Yadav would come to Ghitorni Village via Chaudhary Jagat Singh Road this morning to meet his associates. A team was formed and a trap was laid about 200 meters from MG Road on Jagat Singh road towards Ghitorni Village. Parveen Yadav driving a car was spotted coming from Mehrauli side at about 8:40 am on Sunday. He was signaled to stop by the members of the police team after disclosing their identity but the accused tried to escape by reversing the car.

The police personnel in order to overpower him blocked his way and asked him to surrender but the accused whipped out his pistol and fired a shot at the police team. Police also fired in self-defense to overpower him. After two rounds of firing, Parveen Yadav was finally overpowered by the team and was disarmed. A semi-automatic point 32 pistol with four live cartridges was recovered from him. A car was recovered from Yadav and two empty cartridges found at the spot were also seized in the case. An FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in the Special Cell police station in this regard.

Police said Yadav is previously involved in more than 20 criminal cases including two murders, four attempts to murder, and robbery, extortion, assault, hurt, intimidation, trespass, theft, arms act etc in Delhi during the last 27 years.Presently, Parveen Yadav was wanted and absconding in seven criminal cases including the Rohini murder, attempt to murders, assault, extortion and carjacking etc at gun point in Delhi. He was also convicted for 5 years rigorous imprisonment on May 18, 2015 in a case of attempt to murder pertaining to the area of Prashant Vihar police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)