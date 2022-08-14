Left Menu

With 500 high mast flags, Delhi has become 'City of Tricolours': CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said with the initiative of installing 500 high mast national flags across the national capital, Delhi has become the City of Tricolours. Delhi has become the City of tricolours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 17:14 IST
With 500 high mast flags, Delhi has become 'City of Tricolours': CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said with the initiative of installing 500 high mast national flags across the national capital, Delhi has become the ''City of Tricolours''. He was speaking at an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. ''Delhi has become the City of tricolours. We have installed 500 high mast national flags across Delhi with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go and do not forget the country,'' he said.

The chief minister also asked everyone to pledge to make India the number 1 country in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022