With 500 high mast flags, Delhi has become 'City of Tricolours': CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said with the initiative of installing 500 high mast national flags across the national capital, Delhi has become the ''City of Tricolours''. He was speaking at an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. ''Delhi has become the City of tricolours. We have installed 500 high mast national flags across Delhi with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go and do not forget the country,'' he said.

The chief minister also asked everyone to pledge to make India the number 1 country in the world.

