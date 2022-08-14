Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Cops take part in unity run in Latur
More than 1,500 police personnel took part in a run in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence.
The 'unity run' was flagged off by Collector Prithviraj BP from Yashwant School on Nanded road and the route comprised Vivekananda Chowk, Shahu Chowk, Ganj Golai, Subhash Chowk, Old Renapur Naka, Shivaji Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Old Gul Market, an official said.
