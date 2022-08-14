With 500 high-mast flags, Delhi has become 'City of Tricolours': CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said with the initiative of installing 500 high-mast national flags across the national capital, Delhi has become the ''City of Tricolours''. He was addressing thousands of students at an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence at Thyagaraj Stadium here. ''Delhi has become the City of tricolours. We have installed 500 high-mast national flags across Delhi with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go and do not forget the country,'' he said. He said he spotted as many as nine high-mast tricolours on his way to the venue of the event. The chief minister also asked everyone to pledge to take India to greater heights.

''Indians are the most intelligent and industrious people in the world. We have to take a pledge to make the country number one in the world. So let's take a pledge that we will not throw garbage on streets and keep our roads and surroundings clean,” Kejriwal said. The chief minister was accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials. Popular singers Sukhvinder Singh and Asees Kaur sang patriotic songs and enthralled the audience. Kejriwal said the Delhi government has distributed national flags to 25 lakh children to instil a sense of patriotism in them. He said freedom fighters made great sacrifices for the country and it was time to realise their dreams. ''Babasaheb not only fought for the country but also for the rights of Dalits and oppressed people. He gave us the best constitution in the world. Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the nation at the age of 23. His martyrdom teaches us about supreme sacrifice for the country,'' he added.

