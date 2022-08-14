President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in or use it as a base to shoot from. FIGHTING

* "Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant, or shoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army," Zelenskiy said in an address on Saturday. * The exiled mayor of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia plant is located, said on Telegram on Sunday the city had been shelled from the suburbs, causing civilian casualties, without providing more details. Local Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov wrote on Telegram on Saturday that Ukrainian forces were shelling the plant.

* Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said Ukrainian forces on Saturday night shelled the Antonivskyi bridge over the Dnipro River, a route Russians use to supply weapons, ammunition and troops to the occupied Kherson region. * Russia, in a daily briefing, said it had taken control of Udy, a village in the eastern Kharkiv region.

* Particularly heavy fighting has focused on the village of Pisky, near Donetsk Airport, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. * Reuters could not confirm battlefield reports independently.

DIPLOMACY * Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry on Saturday as saying.

ECONOMY * The U.N.-chartered ship Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Ethiopia in the coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,000 metric tonnes of wheat in Pivdennyi, a U.N. official said. It will be the first humanitarian food aid cargo bound for Africa under the U.N.-brokered grains access deal.

* The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine two weeks ago under the deal, was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday after the cargo was refused by its original Lebanese buyer, two shipping sources said. Ukraine's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said it had no information about the position of the vessel. (Compiled by Michael Perry and Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)