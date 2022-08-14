Fireworks explode in Armenian mall, killing one and injuring 45 -reports

Blasts ripped through a fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, killing one and injuring at least 45 people, Russian news agencies cited the Armenian emergencies ministry as saying.

Video posted on social media showed thick grey smoke rising above a building, followed by an explosion that sent people running from the scene. Reuters photographs taken soon after the explosions showed extensive damage to a concrete building and people clearing rubble that partially covered cars parked nearby.

Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze as fireworks continued detonating, complicating the search and rescue operation, TASS cited the head of the ministry's rescue service as saying. It was not immediately clear what caused the fireworks to detonate.

