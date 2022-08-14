Left Menu

J-K govt scraps 'discriminatory' rules, brings all employees on equal-footing in terms of salary

Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday scrapped the Probationer Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances and Fixation Rules, 2020, to bring all employees being appointed on equal-footing in terms of salary and other benefits.

14-08-2022
Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday scrapped the Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation Rules, 2020, to bring all employees being appointed on equal-footing in terms of salary and other benefits. The decision was taken by the Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The Administrative Council approved the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation Rules, 2020, notified vide S.O. 192 of 2020 (successor of S.O 202 of 2015); with effect from August 1, 2022, an official spokesman said. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the LG, J&K Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the LG, attended the meeting, he said. The decision will bring all government employees being appointed in the Union territory on an equal footing with their earlier appointed counterparts who may be occupying the same/comparable posts in the cadre, the spokesman said. A significant number of grievances from the newly appointed employees and in-service candidates who apply for higher posts but are not given pay protection, will also be alleviated, he said. Earlier, the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee headed by the chief secretary had found these rules to be discriminatory in nature facing several impediments in their implementation, and had recommended their scrapping, the spokesman said.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

