Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from that they will become a "special target" for Ukrainian forces. FIGHTING

* "Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant, or shoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army," Zelenskiy said in an address on Saturday. * The exiled mayor of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia plant is located, said on Telegram on Sunday the city had been shelled from the suburbs, causing civilian casualties. "On August 14, murderous provocations deliberately committed by the occupiers claimed another human life in Enerhodar.‼️ As a result of shelling in the first microdistrict, a man was killed," he wrote on Telegram. Local Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov wrote on Telegram on Saturday that Ukrainian forces were shelling the plant.

* Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said Ukrainian forces on Saturday night shelled the Antonivskyi bridge over the Dnipro River, a route Russians use to supply weapons, ammunition and troops to the occupied Kherson region. * Russia, in a daily briefing, said it had taken control of Udy, a village in the eastern Kharkiv region.

* Particularly heavy fighting has focused on the village of Pisky, near Donetsk Airport, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. * Reuters could not confirm battlefield reports independently.

DIPLOMACY * Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry on Saturday as saying.

ECONOMY * The U.N.-chartered ship Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Ethiopia in the coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,000 metric tonnes of wheat in Pivdennyi, a U.N. official said. It will be the first humanitarian food aid cargo bound for Africa under the U.N.-brokered grains access deal.

* The first ship to leave Ukraine under a deal to resume grain exports from the country two weeks ago was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday, two shipping sources said, after the vessel had been sailing with its transponder off. * The first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to be exported under the U.N.-brokered deal arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, the Joint Coordination Centre based in the Turkish city, said. (Compiled by Michael Perry and Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)