White House to circulate Afghanistan memo defending U.S. withdrawal -Axios report
The White House is planning to circulate a memo in the U.S. Congress defending President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan a year ago, Axios reported on Sunday.
The memo said Biden's move strengthened national security by freeing critical military and intelligence agents, the report said, citing a copy of the document.
