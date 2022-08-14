J-K: Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Srinagar's Nowhatta
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 21:23 IST
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday on the eve of the Independence Day celebrations, police said.
“Chance #encounter started in Nowhatta area of #Srinagar,” Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.
Police said the exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited.
