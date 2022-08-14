Left Menu

Lab technician woman from Mumbai loses Rs 15 lakh to 'customs clearance' fraud

A 24-year-old laboratory technician from Mumbai lost Rs 15 lakh of savings in a cyber fraud as she transferred money towards the Customs clearance charges for claiming the gift parcels sent by a man who claimed to be from Syria, police said on Sunday. The unsuspecting woman kept transferring the money, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 21:26 IST
Lab technician woman from Mumbai loses Rs 15 lakh to 'customs clearance' fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old laboratory technician from Mumbai lost Rs 15 lakh of savings in a cyber fraud as she transferred money towards the ''Customs clearance charges'' for claiming the ''gift parcels'' sent by a man who claimed to be from Syria, police said on Sunday. In a First Information Registered (FIR) registered on Saturday, the woman said the fraud has been going on since April. The fraudster identified himself as one Smith working in a military camp in Syria when he contacted the woman on Instagram, a police official said. ''He told the woman that he would send all his savings and jewellery to her for safekeeping since he has no relatives there. The woman fell for the trick. The accused told her that she needs to pay Customs charges to claim the parcels containing cash and jewellery sent by him. The unsuspecting woman kept transferring the money,'' the official said. She had transferred Rs 15 lakh to the bank account of the accused. ''The victim realised that she was cheated when the fraudster demanded additional Rs 10 lakh from her. Suspecting foul play, she asked the man to return all her money. However, he stopped replying,'' the official said. A case has been registered against various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022