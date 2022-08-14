Left Menu

I-Day: President's police medal for Solan SP, meritorious services medal for 3 other HP cops

Solan Superintendent of Police Virender Sharma has been awarded the Presidents Police Medal and three other Himachal Pradesh Police personnel get medals for meritorious services, according to an official statement issued on Sunday. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the officials who were awarded the medals on the occasion of Independence Day, an official spokesperson said.

Solan Superintendent of Police Virender Sharma has been awarded the President's Police Medal and three other Himachal Pradesh Police personnel get medals for meritorious services, according to an official statement issued on Sunday. The Union Home ministry has awarded President's Police Medal for distinguished service to Sharma and police medal to Inspector General of Police (Welfare and Administration) Police Headquarters, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector HP PTC Daroh Praveen Kumar and assistant SI, TTR Unit, Shimla Kishore Kumar for meritorious service, it added. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the officials who were awarded the medals on the occasion of Independence Day, an official spokesperson said. Thakur said it was a reward for dedication and commitment towards duty and hoped that other police officers and officials would emulate the footsteps of these officers to excel in their respective fields.

