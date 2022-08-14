Ethiopian minister witnesses manufacturing of 'Jaipur Foot'

Ethiopia's Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye visited the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti here on Sunday and witnessed the manufacturing process of its world-famous artificial limb 'Jaipur Foot'.

Tesfaye said she hoped that her country would soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the BMVSS for setting up a permanent 'Jaipur Foot' centre in Ethiopia, according to a release issued by the BMVSS.

''The Ethiopian minister said the Jaipur Foot was the most ideal for the rehabilitation of Ethiopian amputees and the proposed centre in Ethiopia will help in the rehabilitation of the Ethiopian amputees in a big way,'' it said.

In recent years, the BMVSS has organised three camps in Ethiopia and rehabilitated 1,268 Ethiopians by providing them artificial limbs and enabling them to walk again, according to the release.

The camps in the African nation were organised in Harar and Addis Ababa in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) under the 'India For Humanity' programme.

Tesfaye also held discussions with BMVSS founder and chief patron D R Mehta and other officials of the organisation on setting up the 'Jaipur Foot' centre in Ethiopia.

