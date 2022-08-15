Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant

Left Menu

PTI | Wilson | Updated: 15-08-2022 03:41 IST
A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 am at a Hardee's restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles (65 kilometres) east of the state capital, Raleigh.

The Lincoln Aviator struck brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62, both from Wilson, according to a police news release. Christopher Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene, while his brother died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Photos from the scene showed the silver SUV appeared to have gone through the front windows, coming to a stop inside the dining area atop broken glass and window frames.

Another customer was examined by emergency medical personnel but did not go to the hospital, said police Sergeant Eric McInerny.

Police identified the driver as Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson, who was treated at Wilson Medical Center and released. The investigation was still ongoing, but police said they did not believe the crash to be medical or impairment-related.

No charges had been announced late Sunday afternoon.

