Left Menu

Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan wishes Jaishankar on 75th anniversary of India's Independence

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 15-08-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 12:14 IST
Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan wishes Jaishankar on 75th anniversary of India's Independence
Vivian Balakrishnan Image Credit: Facebook(@Vivian.Balakrishnan.Sg)
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday wished External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the 75th anniversary of India's independence and expressed hope that the bilateral relations will continue to grow from strength to strength.

''Wishing my good friend @DrSJaishankar and friends in India great joy as they celebrate 75 years of independence,'' the Indian-origin minister tweeted.

''I am confident that bilateral relations will continue to grow from strength to strength as Singapore and India further enhance our cooperation,'' he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a 16-member band from the patrol vessel INS Saryu played patriotic songs at the Indian High Commission here as part of the Indian Navy's initiative to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav across six continents.

INS Saryu, with a crew of 160, is on a visit to Singapore to hoist the tiranga (tricolour), the High Commission said on Monday. More than 800 Indians joined High Commissioner P Kumaran in celebrating National Day at the Grange Road High Commission complex.

Students from Indian schools danced to tunes of patriotic songs It was the first in-person post-Covid celebration that overwhelmed the chancery.

Contingents from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces participated for the first time in the flag hoisting at the Indian High Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022