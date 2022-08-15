Independence Day 2022: President Murmu pays homage at National War Memorial

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute at National War Memorial in the national capital on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied the president, who is also the ceremonial commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

The Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari were also present on the occasion. As President Murmu laid a wreath at the memorial a band played tunes in honour of the brave hearts who lost their lives in action.

Army chief General Manoj Pande, Indian Navy chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar and Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari were present at the war memorial. Earlier on the eve of Independence, President Droupadi Murmu, who is the second woman President of the country, said: "In celebrating Independence Day, we are celebrating our 'Bharatiyata'. Our country is full of diversity. But, at the same time, we all have something in common. It is this common thread which binds all of us together and inspires us to walk together with the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

President Murmu said that India is a very beautiful country, because of its mountains, rivers, lakes and forests and the animals and birds that live in such landscapes. "When the environment is facing new challenges, we must remain determined to preserve all that makes India beautiful. Conserving water, soil and bio-diversity is our duty towards our children. Caring for Mother Nature has been part and parcel of Indian culture. With our traditional life style, we Indians can show the way to the rest of the world. Yoga and Ayurveda are India's invaluable gifts to the world. Their popularity is on the rise all over the globe," she said.

The President said that citizens' existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India. "Our beloved country has given us everything we have in our life. We should pledge to give everything we can for the sake of safety, security, progress and prosperity of our country. Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India," she said.

President Murmu delivered her maiden address to the nation on Sunday on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. Murmu, 64, a tribal hailing from Odisha, took oath as the 15th president on July 25. She is the youngest and first tribal to hold the top constitutional post. She is the first president to be born after independence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)