Left Menu

Tea seller held from west Delhi's Nihal Vihar for storing 'Chinese manjha'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 15:22 IST
Tea seller held from west Delhi's Nihal Vihar for storing 'Chinese manjha'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly storing and selling the illegal 'Chinese manjha' in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Shiv Ram Park, Nihal Vihar, they said.

On Sunday around 4 pm during patrol in Shiv Ram Park, Nihal Vihar, police noticed illegal Chinese manjha kept in a shop. A total of 170 bundles of illegal Chinese Manjha were recovered from his shop, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Environment Protection Act was registered in Nihal Vihar Police Station and the accused was arrested, the DCP said.

Kumar revealed that he runs a tea shop and in order to earn money, he was selling the illegal Chinese manjha, police said.

Earlier, another man, 43 years old, was arrested from northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area with over 200 cartons of Chinese manjha in his possession.

The seized cartons contained 11,760 rolls of banned kite flying threads commonly known as 'Chinese manjha', which have been seen to have led to several deaths and injuries to men and animals in the past due to its sharpness and glass-like severity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022