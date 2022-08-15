Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulates countrymen on Independence Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated the countrymen on 75 years of India's Independence. "On this proud occasion, let us all take a pledge that every child of our great India has to be given the best education, every person has to be given good treatment, youth has to be given employment, India has to be made number-1 country," Kejriwal said while taking to Twitter. Earlier in the day, he participated in the Delhi government's Independence day celebrations held at Chhatrasal Stadium. Meanwhile, people across the country are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of Independence. Earlier today, Prime minister Modi hoisted the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort before starting his customary 'Address to the Nation', the ninth consecutive time he is doing so.

Modi started his address to the nation by congratulating the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This was his ninth speech from the rampart of Red Fort. Wearing a traditional tri-coloured motif safa (headgear) with a long trail, the Prime Minister who arrived at Red Fort after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his samadhi at Rajghat was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt. (ANI)

