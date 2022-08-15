Bouncers booked for thrashing army man, his 2 brothers outside Gurugram club

An army man and his two brothers were allegedly thrashed by four bouncers of a club in Sector 29 here, police said on Monday. All three were injured badly in the incident that happened Sunday night, they said. They are being treated in a private hospital.

Reportedly, the bouncers did not stop beating the three brothers even after a police team reached there after someone called the 112 helpline.

Police had to call for reinforcement, but by the time it arrived, the assailants had fled.

According to the complaint filed by Naik Sunil Kumar, a native of Rohtak, he along with his two brothers, Khajan Singh and Anil Kumar, had gone to Friction club Sunday late night to celebrate a party.

“It was around 11.20pm when we entered the Friction club. We were dancing and enjoying ourselves. Around 20 minutes later, the music in the club stopped. My brother Anil made a request to play a song, but two bouncers came and denied the request,” Naik said in his complaint, according to the police. “They then started an argument with us and were joined by two others, and took us outside the bar where they thrashed us with sticks,” he said.

“They threatened to kill us if we visited the club again,” the army man added.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against four unidentified bouncers of Friction club under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station.

“An FIR has been registered. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,'' said Dr Kavita, ACP, DLF.

This has been the second incident in the Cyber City area in a week, where bouncers of some club have beaten the patrons.

On August 9, an MNC manager and his friends were thrashed by some private bouncers and managers of Casa Denza club in Udyog Vihar.

Police had arrested seven accused including a manager the next day.

