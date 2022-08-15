Son of New Mexico murder suspect in area of killing -prosecutors

The son of the primary suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico was in the area of an Aug. 5 murder at the time it took place based on cellphone data, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

Shaheen Syed was in the location in Albuquerque where Naeem Hussain was murdered on Aug. 5 shortly after the killing took place, prosecutors said in court documents. (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Mark Porter)

