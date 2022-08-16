Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine called for new sanctions on Russia and highlighted the consequences of catastrophe at Europe's biggest nuclear plant, where fresh shelling nearby has renewed a blame game between both sides. FIGHTING/CASUALTIES * Vladimir Rogov, the Russia-installed official in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, said that in the space of two hours some 25 heavy artillery strikes from M777 howitzers had landed near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and residential areas.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 06:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 06:33 IST
Ukraine called for new sanctions on Russia and highlighted the consequences of catastrophe at Europe's biggest nuclear plant, where fresh shelling nearby has renewed a blame game between both sides.

FIGHTING/CASUALTIES * Vladimir Rogov, the Russia-installed official in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, said that in the space of two hours some 25 heavy artillery strikes from M777 howitzers had landed near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and residential areas. The Russian-appointed administration blamed Ukrainian forces.

* Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the administration of the Ukrainian-held Nikopol district, which lies across the river from Enerhodar, said the shelling was carried out by the Russians who were trying to make it look as if Ukraine was attacking the city. * Reuters could not confirm battlefield reports independently.

PUNISHMENT * A Russian-backed separatist court in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk charged five foreign nationals captured fighting with Ukrainian forces with being mercenaries, saying three could face the death penalty, Russian media reported.

* Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said prison authorities had thrown him into a punishment cell for a minor rules infraction after he tried to encourage fellow inmates to form a trade union. DIPLOMACY

* Russia's defence ministry said British reconnaissance aircraft violated the Russian air border near the Cape Svyatoy Nos between the Barents Sea and the White Sea and a Russian fighter jet forced it out. * U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu about conditions for safe operations at Zaporizhzhia, the United Nations and Russia said.

* Russia said it would do "everything necessary" to allow specialists from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the plant, but warned a mission through Kyiv would be too dangerous. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. could provide logistics and security support if both Russian and Ukraine agree. * President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to sell advanced weapons to allies globally and cooperate in developing military technology, nearly six months into the Ukraine war in which his army has performed worse than expected.

QUOTE "I come here, just to sit and breathe and think about life," Mykhailo, 79, told Reuters, sitting under a tree in the eastern city of Bahmut, which is under regular Russian bombardment.

"If we die, then that's how it is." (Compiled by Lincoln Feast, Mark Heinrich and Philippa Fletcher)

