Left Menu

Vidya Rath- School on Wheels' project to help empower economically challenged children academically: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the "Vidya Rath- School on Wheels" project will be helpful in empowering economically challenged children academically.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 16-08-2022 07:11 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 07:11 IST
Vidya Rath- School on Wheels' project to help empower economically challenged children academically: Assam CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Credit: Twitter Himanta Biswa Sarma). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the "Vidya Rath- School on Wheels" project will be helpful in empowering economically challenged children academically. Sarma along with Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice RM Chhaya launched Vidya Rath- School on Wheels, a project aimed at imparting elementary education to economically challenged children of the society, at a function held at the premises of Gauhati High Court here.

It may be noted that the project Vidya Rath- School on Wheels envisaged providing access of underprivileged children to elementary education for 10 months. After 10 months, the children will be integrated into the conventional system of education. Under the project, students will be given free mid-day meals, uniforms and textbooks.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "There cannot have been a more auspicious occasion for launching this noble cause than the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav when we are celebrating 75 years of our independence. I sincerely hope that this project will be really helpful in bringing our children who are hitherto remain outside the ambit of formal education". He on this occasion expressed his gratitude to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court for playing a crucial role to implement the project in Assam.

He said that in 75 years since Independence, India has achieved several momentous feats. In science and technology, in medical science, in a space mission and others, the country achieved remarkable progress. The country is also one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. He, however, said, "India of our dreams cannot be achieved without the uplift of the socio-economically disadvantaged sections. Therefore, the project Vidya Rath: School on wheels launched, will go a long way in imparting education to the economically challenged children and help them to empower academically".

The Chief Minister also said, "Our children are the future of the nation. It is extremely painful to see many of our children, who should be in schools, framing the foundations for a bright future, are instead engaged in begging in the streets, bus stops, railway stations or picking up garbage, and bottles. It is equally disheartening to see many of our children drop out of schools owing to their families' financial condition and wandering around, getting used to substance abuse". He said that in spite of best of the efforts of the Central and State governments for educating everybody, still a chunk of the children are outside the ambit of formal education.

He, therefore, thanked every stakeholder of Vidya Rath namely the Government of Assam, Assam State Legal Services Authority, Guwahati High Court Legal Services Committee, District Legal Services Authority Kamrup (Metro), Assam State Transport Corporation, Assam Sarba Siksha Mission, GMDA and the various NGOs for coming together for this noble cause. He also assured the best possible support and cooperation for making this project a grand success. He also presented books and school uniforms to some students.

Chief Justice Gauhati High Court Justice RM Chhaya, Executive Chairman, Assam State Legal Services Authority Justice N Koteswar Singh also spoke on the occasion. Chairman, Gauhati High Court Legal Services Committee Justice Suman Shyam and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022