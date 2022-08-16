Elliott Management dumped almost all position in Japan's SoftBank -FT
- Japan
Activist investor Elliott Management has dumped almost all of its position in SoftBank Group Corp, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.
