Plumes of smoke seen at Russian military airbase in Gvardeyskoye, Crimea -Kommersant

Plumes of black smoke were seen on Tuesday at a Russian military airbase near the settlement of Gvardeyskoye in the centre of Russian-controlled Crimea, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry separately blamed a series of explosions around Dzhankoi in northern Crimea on "sabotage", state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in a recent series of blasts in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)