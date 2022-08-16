Woman, daughter-in-law found murdered at home in Delhi

A 70-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were murdered at their home in northeast Delhi's Subhash Park area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Doli Rai (45). Their family was in the business of 'pooja samagri', they said.

A senior police officer said Rai's sons Sarthak and Shashank had gone to Rishikesh and Mussoorie for two-three days. They found the bodies after they returned home and informed the police.

A PCR call was received around 4.20 am about the murder in the Welcome police station area, the officer said.

The bodies bore multiple stab wounds. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have examined the crime spot, the police said.

An investigation in the matter is underway, they said.

