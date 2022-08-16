Left Menu

One arrested in gangrape of minor, 2 others at large

Kerala police have said they have arrested one person in connection with an alleged gangrape of a minor girl near here.Police, on August 14, arrested the person and are in search of two others, all of them friends of the childs father, based on a complaint received on August 13.The incident happened around two months ago.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:42 IST
One arrested in gangrape of minor, 2 others at large
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police have said they have arrested one person in connection with an alleged gangrape of a minor girl near here.

Police, on August 14, arrested the person and are in search of two others, all of them friends of the child's father, based on a complaint received on August 13.

''The incident happened around two months ago. But, the child's mother did not inform anyone. Recently, the child narrated the incident to her teacher who informed the police,'' a senior police official told PTI.

The accused used to visit her house regularly and were engaged in ganja dealings with the father, said the police. A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022