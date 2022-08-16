Left Menu

HC orders issuance of no caste certificate to student

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to issue a no caste, no religion certificate to a student studying in a school in Ambattur here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:51 IST
The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to issue a ''no caste, no religion'' certificate to a student studying in a school in Ambattur here.

Justicie Abdul Quddhose gave a ruling to this effect while passing orders on a writ petition from J Yuvan Manoj on Tuesday. This order follows a recommendation from the local Tahsildar.

In his writ petition, Jagadeesan, father of the boy Yuvan Manoj, submitted that he belongs to SC community and married a higher caste woman despite protests from both families. She gave birth to a male child in April 2019.

When Jagadeesan admitted his son in a school in Ambattur, the authorities there insisted him to fill up a column relating to caste and religion. He refused and the child was denied admission. Hence, the present writ petition.

When the matter came up recently, the local Tahsildar by an order dated August 16 submitted he does not have any objection in issuing a certificate declaring the petitioner is entitled to get a certificate for ''no caste no community'' tag. Taking on record this submission, Justice Quddhose directed the authorities concerned to issue the certificate, as prayed for by the petitioner.

