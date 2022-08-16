Left Menu

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a reported armed robbery near the Liberty City neighbourhood, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:56 IST
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a reported armed robbery near the Liberty City neighborhood, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. ''An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot,'' the statement said. The suspect died at the scene. The officer was hospitalized in critical condition at the Ryder Trauma Center, where many fellow officers gathered in a show of support. "I ask our community to please stand as one and pray. We have hard days ahead of us. We have to do this together as one, as a community, as a law enforcement family," Miami Dade Police Chief Alfredo Ramirez said outside the hospital. "Right now all I ask for is prayers and good thoughts, and unity." Three people from the car that was struck were hospitalized in stable condition, the police statement said. "The car that they were chasing run into the white car – it was a very strong hit," witness Tony Ladipo told WPLG. "The police came – it was like 15 cars came, and when they got out, they start shooting at him. I couldn't see them shooting at him, but they were shooting. I heard like 20 shots." Ramirez said he couldn't release more details about the case, which is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022